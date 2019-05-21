|
|
Frederick Jamroz
- - Frederick "Rick" Jamroz passed away May 18, 2019 at age 76. Beloved wife of Rita. Proud father of Deanna (Ron) Newell and Joseph Jamroz. Cherished step father of Walter Zarb, Kathryn (Jeff) Bailey and Laura (Raffaele) Malizia. Proud grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 2. Loving brother of Sister Nancy Marie CSSF, late Kathleen (Terry) Tucker and late John Jamroz.
Rick was a retiree from General Motors. Visitation will be held at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia on Wednesday May 22nd from 2-8pm. Visitation and Mass at St. Edith Church on Thursday. www.harryjwill.com for more information.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 21, 2019