Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Jamroz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Jamroz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frederick Jamroz Obituary
Frederick Jamroz

- - Frederick "Rick" Jamroz passed away May 18, 2019 at age 76. Beloved wife of Rita. Proud father of Deanna (Ron) Newell and Joseph Jamroz. Cherished step father of Walter Zarb, Kathryn (Jeff) Bailey and Laura (Raffaele) Malizia. Proud grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 2. Loving brother of Sister Nancy Marie CSSF, late Kathleen (Terry) Tucker and late John Jamroz.

Rick was a retiree from General Motors. Visitation will be held at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia on Wednesday May 22nd from 2-8pm. Visitation and Mass at St. Edith Church on Thursday. www.harryjwill.com for more information.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now