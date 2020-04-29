|
Fredric (Ric) Lyle Bernhardt
Fredric (Ric) Lyle Bernhardt, residing in West Bloomfield, Michigan left this world on April 26th at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield, Michigan. The day the music died; but just for a moment to reflect. We lost a musically talented, "one of a kind" sweet, kind and generous soul: a quintessentially talented Detroit Music Man. He was a dutiful son, who tirelessly cared for his mother, Jackie, the last 4 years of her life. Ric attended and loved his days and many friends at Oak Park High School in Oak Park, Michigan and Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, Connecticut. He later attended Oakland University and Wayne State University. There will be a private graveside service on Friday May 1st at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Ric will join his beloved parents. He will be buried alongside his beloved Mother, Jackie, and Father, Mortimer. He is near Aunt Clare Levy and Uncles, Dodie and Mitzie Goorland. Forever remembered by close friends, Chuck Berk, Keith Pomeroy, Norton Chaiken, Leslie Pinkus, and Carol Rocheleau, his soulmate, companion and guardian angel. He is survived by his loving brother, Gregory Bernhardt, and sister-in-law, Jodi Bernhardt, of New York City. The best little big friend, he so adored, his nephew, Hunter Michael Bernhardt, and his beloved niece, Justine Sarah Bernhardt, of New York City. Additionally, he is fondly remembered by his cousins, whom he so loved and admired; Michael Sukin and Leeds Levy and Beverly Gordon, Mother-in-Law of Greg, for whom he had a special fondness. He is additionally survived by his former wife, Gail Bernhardt and her daughter that he helped raise, Laura Labovich of Bethesda, Maryland. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City, NJ. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020