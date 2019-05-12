Services
HALEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS - Southfield
24525 Northwestern Highway
Southfield, MI 48075
(248) 356-4800
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Ev. Lut. Latvian Church,
Farmington Hills,, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Ev. Lut. Latvian Church,
Farmington Hills,, MI
View Map
Fricis M. Sipols

Fricis M. Sipols

Southfield - Fricis M. passed peacefully on May 6, 2019 at St. Anne's Mead in Southfield MI. Former resident of Troy and Berkley, MI. Loving father of Uldis (Sandra), Mara, Reinis (Ilze) and Anda Cumings. Grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Retired Financial Analyst at Chrysler Corporation, Scoutmaster BSA, and deacon at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Latvian Church. Visitation on Friday, May 17, 2019 9:30 -11:00 AM with services following at St. Paul's Ev. Lut. Latvian Church, Farmington Hills, MI. Donations to Goppers Fund Inc. and to LELCA Mission Fund, c/o M. Sipols, 17109 West 14 Mile Rd, Beverly Hills, MI 48025. Online condolences can be submitted to HaleyFuneralDirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 12, 2019
