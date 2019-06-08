|
Frieda Hartunian
- - June 5, 2019. Age 86. Beloved wife of Gordon. Dear mother of Martin (Joyce), Gordon Jr. (Kelly) and John (Sue). Predeceased by her siblings Charles Kelel (Shirley), Mary Bennet, James Kelel (Carole), Lillian Johnson (Bud), Joseph (Mildred), Naiff (Sharon) and Fred (Christine). Dear grandmother of Nick, Jason, Lindsey VanderMarliere (Joe), Steven, Kara, James and Gary. Dear great-grandmother of Gordon VanderMarliere. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Frieda was a partner of ABC Warehouse and worked there for many years. As the matriarch of the Hartunian clan, she hosted many family get togethers and enjoyed time spent with her long time friends. Causes important to Frieda were the fight against cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and Alzheimer's. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to one of these causes in her memory. Visitation Tuesday 12 noon to 8 p.m. at Desmond & Sons (32515 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak, MI 48073). The family will also receive friends Wednesday 10 a.m. to time of service 11 a.m. at St. John Armenian Church (22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield, MI 48075). View obituary and share memories at www.sjavizian.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from June 8 to June 10, 2019