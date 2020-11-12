1/1
Gabriel Cornier-Bridgeforth
Gabriel Cornier-Bridgeforth

Gabriel Cornier-Bridgeforth, 24, died on the morning of October 12, 2020, due to injuries sustained by a motor vehicle on M-5, Farmington Hills, MI. He was born on, February 15, 1996, in Detroit, son of Arlene Cornier and Craig Bridgeforth. He graduated from the Detroit Waldorf School, Rudolf Steiner HS, and Macalester College, majoring in Sociology.

Gabe held dear the children of the Grace Lee Boggs School in Detroit, where he worked as recess and afterschool teacher. Gabe was a poet, a scholar, an artist, and a competitive athlete with a thirst for knowledge and understanding. He loved and touched the lives of many people; lived with a passion for music, social justice, language, philosophy and discourse; he was devoted to his family and friends, a steward, lover of nature and beauty.

Gabe joins his father, Craig M. Bridgeforth, uncle, Arthur Mac Bridgeforth, Jr., grandfathers Arthur Mac Bridgeforth and Braulio Cornier in the spirit realm. He is survived by his mother Arlene Cornier; his brothers David and Adam, at home. He leaves behind his paternal grandmother, Gwen Card of Detroit, and his maternal grandmother, Elba Cornier of Puerto Rico. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many loving friends.

The family thanks all those that participated in the virtual vigil after Gabe's death. The Detroit Waldorf School will be planting a young sequoia tree in honor of Gabe this spring and dedicating a part of the library to him. Memorial contributions may be made to the school, please contact kellybaldwinheid@detroitwaldorf.org.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
