Gail Marie Carlson



Livonia - Gail Marie Carlson (King), a 77 year old Livonia resident passed away peacefully on 10/30/20. Gail is survived by her Twin brother Dale King, her loving Husband Donald Carlson and his 4 children. Gail was preceded in death by her first husband Ronald Gagnon, and survived by their 3 children; Tracy (Andy) Stowell, Kevin (Jennifer) Gagnon, and Genifer (Barry) Hopkins. As well as proud Nana for 18 grandchildren. Gail was a loving compassionate Spouse, Mother, Nana and best friend to every person in her life. Her favorite things were her family, children, grandchildren, friends, color purple, pansies, bubble baths, hugs, kisses, camp, number 18 and Christmas. She was an amazing seamstress producing hand made bridal gowns and entire bridal parties for many weddings. She will be missed dearly by a large circle of friends and her adoring family. Always and forever in our hearts. We love you Gail, Mom, Nana, friend. A celebration of life and gathering to be held at a future date as time and safety permits.









