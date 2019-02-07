Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardin Park United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Nardin Park United Methodist Church
29887 W. Eleven Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
Garfield H. Laity Obituary
Garfield H. Laity

Sterling Heights - 98, formerly of Farmington Hills, passed away February 4, 2019. Gar was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Ruth, on May 6, 2016. He was the devoted father of Kathryn Dudek Baran (special friend Jim Filak), Tom (Deb) and Alan (Lori); cherished grandfather of 7; and great grandfather of 4. Visitation Sunday, Feb. 10, 2-8 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Service Monday, Feb. 11, 11 am (in state at 10:00 am) at Nardin Park United Methodist Church, 29887 W. Eleven Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Interment Acacia Park, Beverly Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes suggested to World Medical Relief, Detroit. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 7, 2019
