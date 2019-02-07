|
Garfield H. Laity
Sterling Heights - 98, formerly of Farmington Hills, passed away February 4, 2019. Gar was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Ruth, on May 6, 2016. He was the devoted father of Kathryn Dudek Baran (special friend Jim Filak), Tom (Deb) and Alan (Lori); cherished grandfather of 7; and great grandfather of 4. Visitation Sunday, Feb. 10, 2-8 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Service Monday, Feb. 11, 11 am (in state at 10:00 am) at Nardin Park United Methodist Church, 29887 W. Eleven Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Interment Acacia Park, Beverly Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes suggested to World Medical Relief, Detroit. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 7, 2019