Services
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Archies
30471 Plymouth Rd
View Map
Garry T. O'Leary Obituary
Garry T. O'Leary

Reford - Passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 59. Loving son of the late Joseph and Betty O'Leary. Dear brother of Michael, the late Patrick, Daniel, Dennis, Kevin, Colleen (Gilbert) Biaz, Katy (Jeff) Peck and John (Tiffani). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial gathering May 7 from 4-7 pm at Archies, 30471 Plymouth Rd. His family entrusted his care and services to the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Westland-734-522-9400. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 28, 2019
