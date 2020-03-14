|
Gary E. Goldberg
Royal Oak - Age 87, passed away peacefully March 12, 2020. Loving Dad of Greg (Barbara), Laura (Mark) Lyman, Glen (Carol) and Marin. Proud Grandpa of Alycyn, GG, Billy, Joy, Kyle, Shane and Anjelica. Cherished Brother of Ted (Arlene) and Winnie (Aaron) Krieger; preceded in passing by his siblings and their spouses, Morey (Ina), Leo, Evelyn, and Jane (Nathan) Sahn; survived by Leo's wife, Ruth. Treasured Uncle of many. Gary was an exuberant, loving, and generous man who played an influential role in the lives of all throughout his time on earth. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17 from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 am at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave (between 13 and 14 Mile Rds), Royal Oak. Burial at Machpelah Cemetery, Ferndale. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Retired Race Horse Project or .
