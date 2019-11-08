|
Gary M. Ratkowski
Ratkowski, Gary M. November 7, 2019. Age 61.
Beloved husband of Julia. Dear father of Eric and Scott. Dear son of the late Frank and Stella. Dear brother of Sharon (the late James) Fiebelkorn, Donna Ratkowski and the late Diana Ratkowski. Dear nephew of Albina Cybowicz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr) Sunday, November 10, 2019, 2:00-9:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm. Funeral Monday, November 11, 2019. Instate 9:00 am until 9:30 am Mass at St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church, 35955 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019