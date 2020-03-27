Resources
Shelby Twp. - Gary Muster, Age 78, of Shelby Township, passed away with family by his bedside on March 22, 2020.

He was born in California in 1941 to the late George and Genevieve Muster, but moved to Michigan during his early childhood. He graduated from Rochester High School, continued on through technical trade school, then spent the majority of his career at General Motors doing design engineering.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Eveline Muster, his loving daughter, Dr. Kim Muster (Dr. Darryl) Reaume. Cherished sister, Nancy Muster McMahon. Daughter-in-law Debbie Weber. His loving grandchildren, Alexander Reaume, Dennis Reaume, Monika Reaume, Brendan Muster and Jillianne Muster. Also survived by many, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son Mark Muster, his parents George A. and Genevieve Muster, brother George Muster, sister Lynne Muster Robertson, and godparents George and Margaret Papp.

Gary enjoyed many, many years with his godparents on Lake Huron, swimming, boating and fishing, and as time went, he shared that love with his grandchildren as well. He also loved traveling, and was able to see and enjoy many places that this world has to share. Gary's greatest joy in life though, was spending time with his grandchildren, which he frequently did.

Memorial contributions may be directed in honor to The at 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or online at: .

Due to current circumstances, we are unable to have an appropriate funeral, but in the near future we plan to have a true celebration of Gary's life, and hope you will join us at that time.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020
