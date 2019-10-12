|
Gene H. Buchan
Farmington Hills - 81, October 11, 2019. Husband of Mary Judge Buchan and the late Norma Sue Buchan (d. 1993); father of Bruce Buchan and Hope (Richard) Greene; step-father of Mary Beth (Robin) Bruhjell, Joseph (Sherry) Judge, Sarah (Mark) Carson and David (Laura) Judge; grandfather of 10, and great-grandfather of 6. Preceded in death by a brother, James Buchan. Gene lovingly served the Lord as an Elder in the Presbyterian Church, a Stephen Minister and community volunteer. Funeral service Thursday, October 17, 10:00 am, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23710 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Visitation Wednesday 3-8 pm. Private burial Riverside Cemetery, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to the Detroit Zoological Society Animal Care Fund. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019