Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Geneva "Darnelle" Lozito


1954 - 2019
Geneva "Darnelle" Lozito Obituary
Geneva "Darnelle" Lozito

Avalon, PA - Age 64 of Avalon, PA and formerly of Madison Heights, MI passed away Monday June 10, 2019 at Passavant Hositpal McCandless Twp. peacefully with her family by her side. She was born July 8, 1954 in Fredericksburg, VA. Daughter of the late Jean Snyder and George Vaughan. Raised by Grandma Ida Donahue, Inez and Jack Donahue (brother and sister). She is survived by husband Anthony Lozito; two children: Paul Lozito, Sara Miller and husband Jesse Miller. Sister to the late George "Rocky" Vaughan and Aunt to Heather, Debbie and G.W. Vaughan. She is survived by many cousins, family and friends. She will be greatly missed and was truly loved by anyone she met. Friends received Saturday 9a.m.until time of Blessing Service at 11:00 a.m. at Devlin Funeral Home 806 Perry Highway Pittsburgh , Pa 15229. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Lozito family.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 12, 2019
