Genevieve Rubaszkiewicz Hayward
Genevieve Rubaszkiewicz Hayward

Genevieve Rubaszkiewicz Hayward of Livonia, age 92, June 12, 2020.

Beloved wife of Richard for 70 years. Loving mother of Barbara (Robert) Buszta, Richard (Debra) Hayward and Patricia (Kevin) Day. Dear grandmother of Richard and Katelyn, Stephanie, Dylan and Colin.

Instate at St. Aidan Catholic Church, 17500 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10 am until the Funeral Mass at 11 am.

Please share a memory of Genevieve at www.rggrharris.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Aidan Catholic Church,
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Aidan Catholic Church,
