Genevieve "Jean" Zelkowski
Waterford - June 21, 2020. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Leo. Loving mother of David (Deborah), Dennis (Donna), Debbie (Rick) Cole, Kim (Carol), and Michelle (Paul) Cherry. Adored grandmother of Dave Hein, Nick Hein, and Connor, and great grandmother of Ayla, Madison, Brayden, and Jordan. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.