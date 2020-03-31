Resources
Macomb Twp., MI - It is with the saddest regret that we announce the passing of George A. Stathopoulos on March 30, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. Cherished husband to Mary. They shared over 61 wonderful years together filled with love, laughter and happiness. Devoted father to Sheryl Brown, Trina (Jim) Lenn, Helena (Scott) Owens. Loving Papou to eight grandchildren. Beloved Big Papou to six great-grandchildren. George served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960. George retired from General Dynamics Land Systems Division after serving as plant manager of Detroit Arsenal Tank Plant in Warren, MI and Scranton Tank Plant in Scranton, Pa. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Great Lakes National Cemetery, In honor of George Stathopoulos, 4200 Belford Rd., Holly, MI 48442. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Please share a memory at www. verheyden.org

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
