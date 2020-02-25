|
George Allen Radloff Jr.
Inverness, FL - George Allen Radloff Jr 78 of Inverness, Fl. passed away January 31, 2020 at home under the care of family and Vitas Hospice. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Redford Twp. Police Dept for 24 yrs, retiring in 1990. George is survived by his wife of 54 years Pat, daughter Sheryl (Chris) Lee, son Dan, & 3 grandsons.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020