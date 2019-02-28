|
George Anthony Barrett
Dallas, TX. - George Anthony Barrett, age 65, born July 20, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan to Richard and Helen Barrett, died February 23, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. George served in the U.S. Navy in the early 1970s and was a master carpenter and builder. He leaves behind his wife Adela and children Jessica, Richard, Michael and Gloria and brothers and sisters, Pat, Richard, Susan, Kathleen, John, Helen, Jim, June, Margaret, Tim, Mary and Julia. Funeral Services will be held on March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 28, 2019