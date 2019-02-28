Services
Sandra Clark Funeral Home
6029 South R.L. Thornton Freeway
Dallas, TX 75232
(214) 371-2600
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy
Dallas, TX
George Anthony Barrett Obituary
George Anthony Barrett

Dallas, TX. - George Anthony Barrett, age 65, born July 20, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan to Richard and Helen Barrett, died February 23, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. George served in the U.S. Navy in the early 1970s and was a master carpenter and builder. He leaves behind his wife Adela and children Jessica, Richard, Michael and Gloria and brothers and sisters, Pat, Richard, Susan, Kathleen, John, Helen, Jim, June, Margaret, Tim, Mary and Julia. Funeral Services will be held on March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211.



