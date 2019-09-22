|
George Bachleda
Detroit - George Bachleda completed his life's journey on September 13 at the age of 96. He grew up in Detroit, the youngest of five siblings (Rose, Paul, Joseph, and Val) born to Paul Bachleda and Mary (Monko) Bachleda. He served his country with distinction in World War II completing 25 missions as a gunner on a B24 bomber in the Eighth Air Force in the European theater.
Upon returning to civilian life, he furthered his technical education and became a mechanical draftsman. He had a long career in the auto industry and his final and longest stretch was with the Chrysler Corporation. He married Helen Torgl in 1950, built a home in St. Clair Shores and helped raise four children. In the late 1950s Helen and George built a second home on Higgins Lake and this became a central focus of family life that continues to this day. Family meant everything to George.
In his retirement years he continued to enjoy Higgins Lake and the vegetable garden at his home in St. Clair Shores. He and Helen also made a number of trips to explore this country, Canada, and the Caribbean.
Helen and George sold their beloved St. Clair Shores house in 2014 and moved to the Sentinel Pointe retirement community in Grand Rapids.
He is survived by his wife Helen, his children Stephen Bachleda (Kristine Campbell), Mary Kidwell Tobin (David Tobin), Frances Bachleda Skarritt (Kevin Skarritt), and Paul Bachleda, his 10 grandchildren and his 5 great grandchildren.
Friends and relatives are welcome to celebrate George's life with his family at Sentinel Pointe, 2900 Thornhills Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 on Sunday, September 29 from 2-5 p.m.
George endured vascular dementia in his final years. You can support George's two favorite charities with donations to Spectrum Health Hospice at 750 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, or to the Higgins Lake Foundation (which works to protect the lake's ecological health) at P.O. Box 753, Roscommon, MI 48653. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 22, 2019