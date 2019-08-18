Resources
George Ball


1933 - 2019
Cupertino, CA - George Ball, 86, passed away Monday in Cupertino, CA.

He had spent 32 years living in Farmington and Troy while working for Atomic Power Development Associates 1961-75 as a reactor physicist, and then Detroit Edison 1975-93 as economic load forecaster.

He is survived by his sons, Tim Sams and Eric Ball; his sister, Nancy Ball and three grandchildren, Leah, Spencer, and Carter.

A Memorial will be held in California and will be webcast for those in Michigan.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019
