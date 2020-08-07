George C. Alfanos, Jr.
Born March 3,1936 passed away peacefully July 13, 2020.
He was a loyal, loving husband to his late wife Ann C. (Norman) Alfanos, loving father and provider for his children, David G. Alfanos, Shari A. (Alfanos) Hays & Susan M. Alfanos, Grandpa to Amanda (Alfanos) Whitesell, Savanna Alfanos, Jennifer Hays & Austin Hays, Great-Grandpa to Ty, Lilah and Theo Whitesell.
His spirit lives among us all.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.