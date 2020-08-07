Or Copy this URL to Share

George C. Alfanos, Jr.



Born March 3,1936 passed away peacefully July 13, 2020.



He was a loyal, loving husband to his late wife Ann C. (Norman) Alfanos, loving father and provider for his children, David G. Alfanos, Shari A. (Alfanos) Hays & Susan M. Alfanos, Grandpa to Amanda (Alfanos) Whitesell, Savanna Alfanos, Jennifer Hays & Austin Hays, Great-Grandpa to Ty, Lilah and Theo Whitesell.



His spirit lives among us all.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store