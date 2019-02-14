Services
St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Chr
760 W Wattles Rd
Troy, MI 48098
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
760 W. Wattles
Troy, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
760 W. Wattles
Troy, MI
- - February 8, 2019, age 94. Beloved brother of Mary Burpulis. Funeral Service Friday, February 15, 2019, 10:00am at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 760 W. Wattles, Troy. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made "In Memory of George Charatis" to Pancretan Association of America Scholarship Fund Memo PSF, 5044 Soave Lane, Salida, CA 95368.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 14, 2019
