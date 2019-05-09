|
|
George Daniel Scrupsky
Monroe - George Daniel Scrupsky, age 78 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019.
Friends and family are welcomed to visit Rupp Funeral Home Friday May 10, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. George will lie in-state Saturday May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church with mass following at 11 a.m. Fr. Henry Rebello will be officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Hope cemetery in Southgate, MI.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 9, 2019