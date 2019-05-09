Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Hope cemetery
Southgate, MI
View Map
Resources
George Daniel Scrupsky Obituary
George Daniel Scrupsky

Monroe - George Daniel Scrupsky, age 78 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019.

Friends and family are welcomed to visit Rupp Funeral Home Friday May 10, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. George will lie in-state Saturday May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church with mass following at 11 a.m. Fr. Henry Rebello will be officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Hope cemetery in Southgate, MI.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 9, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
