Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for George V.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Benko V.


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Benko V. Obituary
George E. Benko V - Loving Son, Brother and Uncle passed away on October 22, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends in Birmingham, Michigan (formerly of Croswell, Michigan).

George was born December 12, 1962 in Yale Michigan, to Ella and Judge George Benko. He graduated from Croswell-Lexington High School in 1981 and subsequently went to Eastern Michigan University (EMU) where he graduated with a B.S. in Communications. After graduation he worked at radio stations in Sandusky (WMIC, WTGV) and Gladwin Michigan (WJEB). He was founder and President of GB Broadcasting Company (WBGV-FM) in Marlette, Michigan.

George was a devote Christian and was an active member in Campus Crusade for Christ at EMU. He actively supported the Community Baptist Church in Croswell and the First Baptist Church of Troy.

George had many hobbies and interests including a love of bicycles, his Land Rover, sign language, nutrition and household gadgets. He was fascinated by dome homes and built his own Yurt in Croswell, Michigan. He loved the holidays; dressing up for Halloween, shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts, especially for his nieces and nephews. George was well known for his great sense of humor and laughter.

He served as President of the Sanilac Literacy Council and was passionate about the importance of reading. He was an active member of the Automobile Press Association of Detroit and attended many automobile shows across the country. He was a member of the Amateur Radio Relay League and proudly displayed his call letters, KB8WWD, on his Land Rover's license plate.

He is survived by his parents Ella and Judge George Benko, sister Dr. Rebecca Benko (Dr. Randy Holland), sister Barbara (Denis) Murphy, Esquire, brother John (Katherine) Benko, Esquire, and six nieces and nephews, Rachel, Eric, Daniel, Johnny, Ava and Abigail. George is the Godfather to Johnny and Daniel.

Funeral Service was previously held at A.J. Desmond & Sons in Royal Oak. Interment was held at Acacia Park Cemetery in Beverly Hills, Michigan. Share memories at AJDesmond.com

Memorial Contributions suggested to First Baptist Church of Troy, 2601 John R. Rd., Troy, MI 48083 or The Community Baptist Church, 5501 Peck Rd., Croswell, MI 48422.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now