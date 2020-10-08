1/1
George F. Wieland
George F. Wieland

Ann Arbor - George F. Wieland passed away September 29th, 2020 from kidney disease. He was predeceased by parents Gottlieb and Martha, aunt and uncle Lena and Johannes Schlimmeyer, & cousin Lillian L. Sabatino. Survivors include children with Sharon Kane: L. Susan Wieland (Jonathan Gutoff), Sandra K. Wieland, Mike Wieland (Donna), Patience Wieland (David Jarvis); grandchildren Lillie Gutoff, Michael B. Wieland, Thomas Wieland; brother Richard Wieland (Mary Ann), nieces and nephews Laurie Wieland Burkhardt (Doug), Beth Rosenberg Sanders, Erik Wieland (Holly Baldwin), Stephen Rosenberg (Elizabeth); and many cousins such as Will Schlimmeyer (Alma). A Zoom/phone memorial is October 10th, 2020,11 AM EST. Call/text 281.377.6150 for Zoom number. Please visit http://www.tributes.com/georgewieland to view full memorial, and share memories. In lieu of flowers, George asked for donations to AACTMAD.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
