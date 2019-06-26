|
George Franklin Valassis
Tequesta, FL - George Franklin Valassis, 89, was born on 9/29/29 in Toledo, Ohio and passed away surrounded by his loving family in Jupiter, Florida on 6/22/19. George got his bachelors from the University of Michigan. George married Sandra Gwen Valassis on 9/29/99 and have been married for 20 years. He was the founder of Valassis Communications and was called "The King of Coupons" for over 40 years. George loved playing golf and also did 4 professorships in Urology at the University of Michigan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . A visitation will be Thursday, June 27, 19 from 1-2pm with a Memorial service to follow at 2pm at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458. (561) 746-5124.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 26, 2019