|
|
George Hayes Bay
George Hayes Bay, 87, died peacefully on April 22, 2020.
George was born April 6, 1933 in Detroit, MI, the son of Charles and Josephine Bay of Bloomfield Hills, MI, and brother of the late James Bay. He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Rosemary; son, Charles (Nancy); daughter, Andrea (John) Bartone; and granddaughters, Clara and Anna.
He was a member of the United States Air Force bomber division stationed in England.
He attended Wayne University, MI and Oakland University, CA and worked as Director of Sales and Marketing for Holley Carburetor's Aviation & Automotive Divisions.
His love of the outdoors and sports permeated his life. An early SCUBA diver and long time member of the Dolphin Club in San Francisco, he competed in ocean swims including Alcatraz and Golden Gate open water competitions, as well as a member of the relay swim team from the Farallon Islands to San Francisco.
A 51 year resident of G.P. Farms, George joined the Motor City Striders and Belle Isle Runners Clubs running marathons and making lifelong friendships with fellow runners.
For many years, he coached and managed Little League baseball teams and was actively involved in his children's sports programs and in sharing his love of nature.
Always the volunteer, he helped in the restoration and maintenance of the Scarab Club garden, of which he was a member. George was also a member of the Grosse Pointe Farms Police Auxiliary and its Search and Rescue dive team. He began his advocacy of the Grosse Pointe Community Education Swim Program in the 1970's and was highly regarded throughout the community as a swimming instructor, lifeguard, and Supervisor of the Special Needs Swim program for over 35 years.
After retirement, George became a self-taught scrimshander and carver and won numerous awards including "Best of Show" at the GPAC. His work has been shown at the Scarab Club, Anton Art Center - Mt. Clemens, MI, BBAC, and Mackinac Island Art Center. One of his works is on permanent display at the Mackinac Island Library.
Throughout his childhood, summers were spent on Mackinac Island where his roots ran deep. His grandfather, James Reddington Hayes, leased and operated the Grand Hotel from 1890-1900.
A private memorial will take place at the Protestant Cemetary on Mackinac Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the (), MI (somi.org), or the MI Humane Society (michiganhumane.org) would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be left at A.H. Peters Funeral Home of G.P. Woods (ahpeters.com).
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020