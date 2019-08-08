|
George Herman
Northville - Age 92, of Northville, passed away August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosa Lee. Cherished father of George J. Herman and Deborah (Henry) Van Wyngaarden. Adored grandfather of Elyse, Anthony, and Nicholas and great grandfather of Jasper. Memorial service Saturday, August 10 at 11am with a time of gathering at 10am at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Main Street, Northville. Contributions appreciated to Angela Hospice or the First Presbyterian Church of Northville. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 8, 2019