Services
St Therese of Lisieux Parish
48115 Schoenherr Rd
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux
48115 Schoenherr Rd
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Therese of Lisieux
48115 Schoenherr Rd
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Washington - George J. Stanbury of Washington Township, passed away on April 7, 2019 at 86 years of age. Beloved husband of Mary. Dear father of Stephen (Valerie) Stanbury, Sandra (John) Stacey. Proud grandfather of Andrew and Christopher. A mass will be held for George on Saturday, April 27 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux, 48115 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Township. The family will be receiving visitors beginning at 11:30 a.m.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019
