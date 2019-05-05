|
|
George Wright
Livonia - Beloved husband of Donna. Loving father of Rachel Marie (Todd Ross), Andrew George, and Hilary Laura (Chase) Mitrzyk. Dear grandfather of Marin Victoria Ross and Avery Rae Mitrzyk. Also survived by sister Deborah (Bill) Coleman, brother Andrew Douglas Wright and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Jean Wright and sister, Victoria Mills. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Please share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019