Gerald (Jerry) Clinthorne
Gerald Clinthorne, age 89 of Lake Orion/Ann Arbor. October 26, 2019.
Loving husband of Angela for 66 years. Dear father of Robert Clinthorne, David (Gina) Clinthorne. Elena (Keith) Bernier and the late Gerald Scott Clinthorne. Pseudo father to Jay and Brian Munroe. Grandfather of Graham, Evan, Alexander, Delainey, Ian, Deven and Bryan. Great Grandfather of Charlotte and Victoria. Brother of Howard (the late Barbara) Clinthorne, the late Jeanne & Bob Hanna, the late Barbara Munroe, the late Dennis Clinthorne. Survived by his daughter in-law Jan Clinthorne.
He graduated from Pershing High, Wayne State and served in the U.S. Navy. He started his career as a Pharmacist in the Detroit area. He found his professional passion working for the pharmaceutical company, Parke Davis. Ultimately, retiring from Pfizer where he was able to get 34 drugs approved by the Food & Drug Administration saving millions of lives. Humbly, he tried to instill his love of family, education, thirst for knowledge, music, perseverance, outdoors and dogs. He was always everyone's GoTo for friendship, fun, support and guidance. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019