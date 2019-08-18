Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Gerald F. Szymanski

Gerald F. Szymanski Obituary
Gerald F. Szymanski

Detroit - Gerald F. Szymanski, age 85, died August 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Valerie. Dearest father of Kimberly (Willie) Hebert, Rebecca (Mark) Sackman, Dianna Szymanski, Deanna (Martin) Repine, Lisa (Erick) Stabler, Kristen (Cary) Fuller, and Carrie Keith. Loving grandfather of 15, and great-grandfather of 1. Brother of Richard (the late Wanda) Szymanski, and preceded in death by siblings, Edward, Dorothy, Andrew, Florian, and Raymond. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories at www.temrowski.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019
