Gerald Grattan Flood



Gerald Grattan Flood, 82, died in Melbourne, Florida (also of Royal Oak, MI), on July 25th, 2020. Gerry was born May 16th, 1938, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to the late Reginald and Betty Flood.



In 1946, Gerry emigrated from Canada with his parents to settle in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated in 1956 from St. James Catholic High School, in Ferndale. Upon graduation, Gerry entered the US Air Force serving as a radar operator. After his discharge, he began a 22-year career with the American Automobile Club of Michigan. After AAA, he became President and CEO of Cease Fire Inc. In the course of his work he was granted several patents. Gerry became a recognized expert for lithium-ion battery fire safety. Following retirement, in 2019, Gerry and Linda moved to Florida for the winter season.



Gerry is survived by his wife, Linda; Gerry's brother, John (Josefa); Gerry's sister, Patricia (David Joseph); Gerry's children, Gregory (Crystal), Christine (Jeffery Uhl), Theresa (James Demel) and Cynthia (Mark Squires); stepson, Samuel Ely (Lisa) and a host of grandchildren. His extended family includes many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends from around the world.



Mr. Flood will be interned at Great Lakes National Cemetery on September 8th with the service will be limited to immediate family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled later. Donations are requested to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.









