Gerald Haliburda



September 16, 2020



A life well lived! Gerry will be remembered as an adventurer, world traveler, entrepreneur and more importantly, a father. A charitable, generous and giving man, Gerry was born on January 2, 1936 to Genevieve and Walter Haliburda and raised in Detroit along with his sister, Marlene. Growing up, he had an entrepreneurial spirit. At just five years old he was shining shoes along Michigan Avenue, always shining a serviceman's shoes for free. He graduated from Cathedral Central High School in Detroit, attended the University of Dayton and graduated from Lawrence Technological University. He took the reins of the family business, Midway Golf & Practice Club, at the age of 32 upon his father's sudden death. During his lifetime he had many entrepreneurial ventures and accomplishments. He was never afraid to try something new. Gerry lived life to the fullest. He loved to travel, immersing himself in new cultures, playing hundreds of golf courses and enjoying the finer things in life. He was a dedicated Detroit sports fan and a sportsman. In addition to loving golf, he enjoyed everything from scuba diving to skiing and snowmobiling, to archery, baseball, hockey, swimming and more. His Polish & Ukrainian heritage, along with his Catholic faith were an integral part of him. Gerry was predeceased by his son Gerry Jr. and infant daughter. He will be deeply missed and always remembered by Patricia Haliburda; daughters Mary Beth Haliburda, Colleen Haliburda and Lisa Clarkson; son-in-law Paul Clarkson; grandchildren Anna Clarkson, Todd Vaughn (Carrie), Kimberly Burnett (Sean), Gerald (JR) Haliburda III (Nichole), great grandchildren Isabella Stinchcombe, Madilynn Vaughn and Sophia Haliburda. His sweet cat, Tobar, made him laugh, filled him with joy and brought so much happiness to his life. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. The family asks that any donations be made in Gerry's memory to St. Sebastian Church, 20710 Colgate Street, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, 48125. Let's all raise our glasses and toast Gerry — who is enjoying his vodka tonic in a tall glass with light ice and two limes — to a life well lived...









