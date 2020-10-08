Gerald I. Johnston (Jerry)



West Bloomfield - Gerald I. Johnston (Jerry), 87. West Bloomfield - peacefully passed away the morning of 9/25/2020.



Born in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada to Rita and Milton Johnston, siblings John and Joan now deceased, and survived by sister Judy Green.



He is also survived by his wife of 66 years, Yvonne, and six children. Daughter Jill K. Johnston. Daughter Janet L. Belanger, and Jylian and James Mittag. Son Jeffrey and wife Sandie Johnston, Savannah, Sierra, Joshua, and Jerad. Son John and wife Pattie Johnston, Evan and Alaina. Daughter Margot and husband Howard Luby. Son Mark Johnston and fiancé Lori, Trevor and Gabe, and beloved great-grandchildren.



A skilled CPA, Jerry managed Wink Chevrolet Dealership for twenty years before retiring to St. Petersburg FL.



His celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled in the future at the Rotunda Chapel Mausoleum of the Holy Sepulcher in Southfield, Michigan.









