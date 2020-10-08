1/1
Gerald I. (Jerry) Johnston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald I. Johnston (Jerry)

West Bloomfield - Gerald I. Johnston (Jerry), 87. West Bloomfield - peacefully passed away the morning of 9/25/2020.

Born in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada to Rita and Milton Johnston, siblings John and Joan now deceased, and survived by sister Judy Green.

He is also survived by his wife of 66 years, Yvonne, and six children. Daughter Jill K. Johnston. Daughter Janet L. Belanger, and Jylian and James Mittag. Son Jeffrey and wife Sandie Johnston, Savannah, Sierra, Joshua, and Jerad. Son John and wife Pattie Johnston, Evan and Alaina. Daughter Margot and husband Howard Luby. Son Mark Johnston and fiancé Lori, Trevor and Gabe, and beloved great-grandchildren.

A skilled CPA, Jerry managed Wink Chevrolet Dealership for twenty years before retiring to St. Petersburg FL.

His celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled in the future at the Rotunda Chapel Mausoleum of the Holy Sepulcher in Southfield, Michigan.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved