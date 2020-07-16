Gerald J. ClancyGrosse Pointe Woods - GERALD JOSEPH CLANCY Age 91 of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI passed away July 14, 2020.Gerald was predeceased by his first wife Sally Ann Melton Clancy and his second wife Helen Farnin Clancy. He is survived by his six children Colleen, Sheila, Terry, Maureen, Tim (Joan), and Patrick (Janet), and his brother Jim Clancy and sister Eilleen Clancy Swider. Also cherished by his many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Gerald was born in Detroit, MI and retired from American Express after a lifetime in the travel industry. Arrangements by Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 (313.881.8500). In lieu of flowers - donations to the hungry and homeless. Share a memory at: