|
|
Gerald J. "Jerry" Kabel
- - Age 92, June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Clare Kabel. Dear father of Geoffrey (Laura) Kabel, Margo Kabel, Christopher (Olga) Kabel, Derek Kabel, and the late Terry (Ginger) Kabel. Cherished grandfather of 6 and step-grandfather of 1. Brother of Joan Ciaramitaro, Trudy Blascik, the late Wilma Henry, and the late Robert Kabel. Funeral Service at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Cranbrook Road, Bloomfield Hills, Saturday, July 6th,11 am. Family will receive friends in the Guild Hall next to the church beginning at 10 am. Memorials appreciated to Lighthouse of Michigan or Christ Church Cranbrook.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019