Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guild Hall
(next to the church)
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Cranbrook
470 Cranbrook Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Gerald J. "Jerry" Kabel

Gerald J. "Jerry" Kabel Obituary
Gerald J. "Jerry" Kabel

- - Age 92, June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Clare Kabel. Dear father of Geoffrey (Laura) Kabel, Margo Kabel, Christopher (Olga) Kabel, Derek Kabel, and the late Terry (Ginger) Kabel. Cherished grandfather of 6 and step-grandfather of 1. Brother of Joan Ciaramitaro, Trudy Blascik, the late Wilma Henry, and the late Robert Kabel. Funeral Service at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Cranbrook Road, Bloomfield Hills, Saturday, July 6th,11 am. Family will receive friends in the Guild Hall next to the church beginning at 10 am. Memorials appreciated to Lighthouse of Michigan or Christ Church Cranbrook.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019
