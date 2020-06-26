Gerald M. Gelineau
Gerald M. Gelineau, age 63, of Clinton Township, passed away June 11, 2020. Beloved son of the late Albert & Dolores Gelineau; Dear brother of Richard (Jean) Gelineau, Thomas (Marie) Gelineau, Janice Gelineau and Jayne Gelineau. Cherished Uncle of 9 nephews and nieces and Great Uncle of 14. A Funeral Mass will be held on July 15, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Louis Parish, 24415 Crocker Boulevard in Clinton Township. Friends may visit the church beginning at 9:30am. Gerald's burial will follow the mass and will take place at Resurrection Cemetery,
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.