|
|
Gerald Makuch
1937 -2020
Gerald Makuch, known to his friends and family as Jerry, passed away from complications of dementia on April 19, 2020. He is survived by his devoted and beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Diane (née Betley); his children Susan (Scott Brown), Gregg (Mary Hogan) and Caroline (Eric Vanderoef); and by his 6 grandchildren, Jack Vanderoef, Kyra and Dylan Brown, Alexa Makuch, Alex Vanderoef, and Ariana Makuch; and by many extended nieces and nephews and siblings-in-law.
Jerry was born in Hamtramck, Michigan on January 8, 1937, the son of Walter and Lillian (née Filarski). His twin sister, Geraldine (Miner) Emmons pre-deceased him in 1990. He married Diane at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in August 1960, after a 2 year-long courtship.
Jerry began his career at the American Automobile Association's (AAA) insurance unit in 1963, after he spent the previous year in the Air Force Reserves in Washington D.C. At AAA, Jerry worked his way up from Claims Adjustor to Branch Manager, while simultaneously completing his Bachelor's degree in 1967 at the University of Detroit. He encouraged his bride to return to school after their third child was born, and she received her BA in 1974 from the University of Michigan. He always cheered on his beloved Wolverines and burst with pride that all three of his children also graduated from Michigan.
While Jerry and Diane raised their kids in Warren, Michigan, they moved to Rochester in 1999, nearer their daughter Susan and her family. Jerry's caricature lines the wall at his and Diane's favorite restaurant, The Rochester Chop House, where they dined nearly every Saturday night.
Ever the charmer, even in his memory-care facility, where his devoted wife spent every day with him, he was friendly and gracious to all, smiling and waving when his words failed him.
Jerry Makuch was one of a kind, and will be deeply missed, but cherished forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be planned when it is safe to gather in person. If you would like to honor Jerry's passing, the family encourages donations in his name to the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020