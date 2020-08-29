1/1
Gerald R. Oppat
Gerald R. Oppat

Gerald R. Oppat, age 76, passed away August 28, 2020. Gerald is the dear brother of Norman Oppat; loving father of Darlene Garrison, Jerry (Charity) Oppat, and Carolynn (Mark Puckett) Decocco; devoted grandfather of Anthony, Jean, Cody, Amanda, the late Annjenette, Kimberly, Antonio, Daniel, Nicholas, D'Angelo, and Alexzandrea; proud great-grandfather of Colton and Mason. Gerald will surely be missed by all he shared his life with. Visitation Tuesday, September 1, from 2 - 6 p.m. Funeral Service to follow starting at 6 p.m. at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan Rd, Warren. Masks are mandatory at all services. Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
SEP
1
Funeral service
06:00 PM
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
Funeral services provided by
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
29440 Ryan Rd.
Warren, MI 48092
586-574-1770
