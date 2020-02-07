Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Gerald T. Mosley Obituary
Gerald T. Mosley

- - Mosley, Gerald T., February 7, 2020, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Dear father of Sandra and Gordon (Linda). Grandfather of Alexis Bartrum (Dan). Brother of Bob. Family will receive friends Monday from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Service Tuesday, 11am at the funeral home. Interment at Roseland Park. Memorial tributes to the Capuchins.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
