Gerald T. Mosley
- - Mosley, Gerald T., February 7, 2020, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Dear father of Sandra and Gordon (Linda). Grandfather of Alexis Bartrum (Dan). Brother of Bob. Family will receive friends Monday from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Service Tuesday, 11am at the funeral home. Interment at Roseland Park. Memorial tributes to the Capuchins.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020