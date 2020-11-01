Gerald "Jerry" Turowski
Turowski, Gerald "Jerry" Paul Sr. October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice. Dearest father of Gerald Jr. (Lois), John (Denise), and the late Mary Lou (John) Irwin and Daniel. Loving grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also survived by 1 brother and 3 sisters. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 pm with a Rosary at 6:30 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:30 am at St. Linus Church. The family suggests memorial donations to The American Heart Association
. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com
.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.