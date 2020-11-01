1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Turowski
Gerald "Jerry" Turowski

Turowski, Gerald "Jerry" Paul Sr. October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice. Dearest father of Gerald Jr. (Lois), John (Denise), and the late Mary Lou (John) Irwin and Daniel. Loving grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also survived by 1 brother and 3 sisters. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 pm with a Rosary at 6:30 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:30 am at St. Linus Church. The family suggests memorial donations to The American Heart Association. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
NOV
4
Rosary
06:30 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Funeral services provided by
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
