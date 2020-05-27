Gerald (Jerry) Vorgitch



Seminole, FL - Gerald (Jerry) Vorgitch; age 91 of Seminole, Florida passed away on May 16,2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 15, 1929. Preceding him in death was his wife Shirley of 52 years.



Jerry was in the Air Force and the Army. After serving in the military he worked 44 years for Chrysler as plant manager at Mack Stamping Plant. Jerry and Shirley, after retiring, moved to Naples, Florida for 14 years and then moved to The Villages, Florida for 15 years. He was a golf fanatic and would be on a golf course all week long.



He is survived by his children Valerie (Gary) Buchholtz, Donald (Elizabeth) Vorgitch; granddaughters Jennifer Polus, Sarah Vorgitch, Michelle Laber, Laura Vorgitch; great-granddaughers Mariah and Makaila.



Private services will be held at Florida Natural Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at a later date.









