Gerald William KissSterling Heights - Gerald William Kiss, age 81 of Sterling Heights, passed away on August 17, 2020.Beloved father of Michael Kiss, Barbara Ellis, Jennifer (Tim) Johnson, and Karen (Curtis Maki) Kiss; dear brother of Robert (Elizabeth) Kiss; proud grandfather of Paige, Keegan, Abigail, Jackson, Nathan, Lauren, Madeline, Noah, and Jonas.Gerald was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Barbara Kiss and parents William and Ann Kiss.Visitation on Fri, Aug 21 from 2-8PM. Service on Sat, Aug 22 at 11AM at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW Foundation.