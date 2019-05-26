|
|
Geraldine Angela Burger
- - Geraldine Angela Burger, age 77, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Elsie DeMarco; brother, Ronald DeMarco and granddaughter, Angela Coty. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Edward Burger; children, Paul Burger, Rosanne and Matt Coty and David Burger; brother, Richard and Judy DeMarco; grandchildren, Danielle, Gabriella, and Isabella Coty and Nicolo and Victor Burger. Geri and Ed enjoyed traveling together, especially to Europe, Mexico and Canada and also visiting with their many family and friends. Geri worked as a legal secretary, law librarian and consultant. She was an avid sewer, master gardener, and worked hard compiling her family's genealogy. Her favorite activity by far was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She established a house full of love and support, welcoming to friends and family, and full of outstanding food and laughter. Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main St., Brighton, MI 48116 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3 - 9pm. Rosary, 7:00PM Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2201 S. Old US 23 Hwy, Brighton, MI 48114 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at 10AM. Burial to follow at St. Patrick Calvary Cemetery in Brighton. Memorial Contributions can be made in her name to the . For further information phone 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 26, 2019