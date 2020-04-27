|
Geraldine (Gerry) Anna Kalem
Geraldine (Gerry) Anna Age 92, passed away on April 20, 2020. Gerry was born and raised in Detroit, MI but spent close to 70 years in Redford Twp. For over 25 years she worked for the Internal Revenue Service. She enjoyed bingo, crossword puzzles, game shows and murder mysteries. Raising seven children, she loved everything associated with family, never missing a ball game, a recital, or a birthday. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, her unwavering generosity, and her incredibly positive attitude. She always made everyone feel important, special and loved. Dear mother of Brent, Brian, Bruce (Rita), Brady (Julie), Brett (Lisa), Bridget Chechak (Robert). Preceded in death by her beloved daughter Brenda Blaschke, and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (Brian). She will be greatly missed by her 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. In light of the current disruptions, Gerry will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and a memorial service celebrating her life will be planned for a later date. Memories of Gerry can be shared at www.HarryJWillFuneralHome.com/Livonia
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020