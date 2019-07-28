Resources
Geraldine E. Schubeck

- - Age 103 July 20, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Gerry (the late Bob) Coutlee, K (Monroe Robinson) Schubeck, Peter Schubeck, Jr., Bill (Heidi Daub) Schubeck, and Steve (Cheryl) Schubeck. Proud grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 3. A private Memorial Service was held. Memorials to in honor of Geraldine and her love of children.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019
