|
|
Geraldine "Geri" Harmon
Geraldine "Geri" Harmon, a former resident of Rose City, and Brighton, Michigan died in Sarasota, Florida on February 5, 2020 at the age of 80.
She was preceded in death by Earl "Gordon" Harmon, her beloved husband of nearly fifty-eight years in 2017, and is survived by her children, Kimberlie Ann Kohlhass, Dale Gordon Harmon, Darlene Harmon, and Randall Harmon; grandchildren, Lee, Anna, and Austin; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Natalie; siblings, Janice Evans, Charles Harmon, Karen Rapp, Bob Harmon, Ron Harmon and Carl Harmon as well as extended family and dear friends.
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main St., Brighton on Monday, February 10, from 2-8 PM with a Scripture Service at 6PM.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church,
2201 S. Old US 23 Hwy, Brighton on Tuesday, February 11, at 10:30AM with gathering beginning at 9:30AM. Cremation will follow.
For further information, please phone Lynch & Sons, Brighton at 810.229.2905 or visit www.LynchandSonsBrighton.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020