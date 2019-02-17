Services
McCabe Funeral Home
31950 Twelve Mile Rd
Farmington , MI 48334
248-553-0120
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
Farmington Hills, MI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
Farmington Hills, MI
Geraldine Lillian Bonatz

Farmington Hills - Geraldine Lillian Bonatz, age 86 of Farmington Hills, passed away January 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald Sr. for 51 years. Loving mother of Ronald Jr. (Christine), Kurt (Kim Rice) and the late Victoria Gilbert. Dear grandmother of Ron III, Austin, Blake, Kurt Jr., Margaret, Anna and Elizabeth.

A memorial mass for Mrs. Bonatz will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 a.m. with gathering beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, Farmington Hills. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 17, 2019
