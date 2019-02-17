|
|
Geraldine Lillian Bonatz
Farmington Hills - Geraldine Lillian Bonatz, age 86 of Farmington Hills, passed away January 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald Sr. for 51 years. Loving mother of Ronald Jr. (Christine), Kurt (Kim Rice) and the late Victoria Gilbert. Dear grandmother of Ron III, Austin, Blake, Kurt Jr., Margaret, Anna and Elizabeth.
A memorial mass for Mrs. Bonatz will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 a.m. with gathering beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, Farmington Hills. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 17, 2019