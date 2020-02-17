Services
O.H. Pye III Funeral Home
17600 Plymouth Rd
Detroit, MI 48227
(313) 838-9770
Geraldine (Gerry) Marie Williams, 85 made her transition peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Her love of family, friends, quick wit, humor and compassion will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. Visitation will be at the O.H. Pye Funeral Home, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Triumph Church - 2760 E. Grand Blvd, February 21, 2020 - 10:00 am Family Hour, 11:00 am Funeral Service.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
